PERRYVILLE — When James Baxendell moved to town three years ago, he knew he would continue to be as involved as he had been in Aberdeen.
“I am now on the Planning Commission in Perryville,” Baxendell said. “When I moved here I knew there was an opening.”
He was also a member of Aberdeen’s Planning Commission as a resident there. He said he likes to know what’s coming and being part of planning keeps him in that loop.
“I moved here for the small town feel and I want to keep it that way,” he said.
That’s why Baxendell, 37, decided to up his game and run for one of two open seats on the Board of Town Commissioners. Michelle Linkey and Christina Aldridge currently hold both seats and are on the May 10 ballot along with Jackie Weih.
“I have traffic concerns,” said the resident of Cedar Corner Road. That’s one area in Perryville that has a new subdivision in the works. “I want to not just sit back and say, “This is crazy.”
That’s not to say he’s against development.
“We can make increasing business fit our model. The thing we can do here is hotels or apartments with shops at ground level,” he said. With Great Wolf Lodge little more than a year away from opening, Baxendell is confident the town can find balance.
“We can be a tourist hot spot with a small town feel,” he said. He likes that the resort and Hollywood Casino are in one area of town, which will allow Perryville to keep its downtown for smaller successful ventures.
Baxendell is a regional director for Ledo Pizza and said he would bring those business skills to the table if elected. He said he understands there will be times when he cannot tell his constituents everything but he plans to be as transparent as possible.
“I want to carry as much of my business experience ... to convey accurately what we are doing,” he said. He envisions a time when he will have to say, “Here’s what I am allowed to tell you for now.”
Baxendell said he is raising his three children in Perryville and wants them to also have the small town experience.
“I am going to be raising a first grader and two not in school yet,” he said. “I am here for the long haul.”
Baxendell plans to be accessible to residents and as forthcoming as he is allowed.
“I am not going to get in there and disappear,” he said.
