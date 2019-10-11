We’re officially in spooky season! Let our resident Book Psychic pick a thrilling & bone-chilling book for you based on your star sign.
Aries: March 21 — April 19
“No Exit”
By Taylor Adams
When Darby is stuck at a rest stop in a snowstorm, she goes outside to make a phone call, where she sees a child’s hand in what appears to be a cage in the back of a truck. Then it’s gone — did she see it? Was the child actually there? Find out in this novel that travels at break-neck speed.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
“Imaginary Friend”
By Stephen Chbosky
From the author of the bestselling young adult novel, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” comes a story about a child who becomes possessed by his imaginary friend.
Gemini: May 21 — June 20
“Baby Teeth”
By Zoje Stage
While Hanna is an angel in front of her father, she is entirely different around her mother — different, meaning she wants to kill her. This tiny monster will terrify you.
Cancer: June 21 — July 22
“Summer of Night”
By Dan Simmons
In 1960, five 12-year-old boys discover there is an evil entity in their small town of Elm Haven — and they decide they must be the ones to stop it. Fans of IT will love this coming-of-age horror novel.
Leo: July 23 — Aug. 22
“Lock Every Door”
By Riley Sager
When Jules Larson gets a new job as an apartment sitter at the Bartholomew, one of Manhattan’s most high-profile and mysterious buildings, she thinks she’s found a great job — but then she begins to find out about the building’s dark and murderous history…
Virgo: Aug. 23 — Sept. 22
“Cold Storage”
By David Koepp
Your intelligence and analytic nature attracts you to the field of science. Try this wild and terrifying bioterrorism adventure about three strangers who must work to contain a deadly organism that could destroy all of humanity. By the screenwriter of Jurassic Park.
Libra: Sept. 23 — Oct. 22
“My Lovely Wife”
By Samantha Downing
Libra, you’re oftentimes preoccupied with appearances. Meet Tobias and Millicent: a seemingly perfect, well-off, happy couple with two children. But they have a dark secret — to keep their marriage interesting, they team up to murder.
Scorpio: Oct. 23 — Nov. 21
“Good Girl, Bad Girl”
By Michael Robotham
You love a good detective story. When Cyrus Haven, forensic psychologist, is to decide whether a girl who, found nameless in a secret room in the aftermath of a crime, is ready to be released, he finds out that she’s somehow related in the recent murder of seemingly perfect, good girl Jodie. What is the truth?
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 — Dec. 21
“Sparrow Hill Road”
By Seanan McGuire
Try Seanan McGuire’s first book in a paranormal series about 16-year-old Rose Marshall, who died in 1952. She’s been hitchhiking ever since, determined to figure out a way to win her freedom.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 — Jan. 19
“Before She Knew Him”
By Peter Swanson
You like knowing the facts, Capricorn. Try this story about Hen, who, when meeting the neighbors next door, notices a sports trophy that looks exactly like one that went missing from the home of a young man who was killed two years ago.
Aquarius: Jan. 20 — Feb. 18
“Uzomaki”
By Junji Ito
You’re all for weird & creepy — try a horror book in a different format: manga. Shortly after Shuichi Saito’s father becomes obsessed with spirals, he dies mysteriously, his body positioned in the shape of a twisted coil. Soon, the entire town is afflicted with disease.
Pisces: Feb. 19 — March 20
“The Invited”
By Jennifer McMahon
What happens if the house you’re building is turning out to be haunted? Find out in McMahon’s spooky story, that twists the regular haunted house narrative.
