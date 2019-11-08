Upgrade your dinners by trying a new cookbook. Try one based on your astrological sign!
Aries: March 21 - April 19
"Mastering Spice: Recipes and Techniques to Transform Your Everyday Cooking"
By Lior Lev Sercarz
You’re bold, Aries, so your food should reflect that. Learn more about different spices with this guide & take your cooking to the next level!
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:430373/one?qu=mastering+spice
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
"The Bread Collection: Artisan Baking for the Bread Enthusiast"
By Brian Hart Hoffman
You’re a reliable friend & family member; everyone can count on you. Try baking the staple of almost every meal: bread!
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:406786/one?qu=the+bread+collection+artisan
Gemini: May 21 - June 20
"Fix-It and Forget-It: Slow Cooker Freezer Meals: 150 Make-Ahead Meals to Save You Time and Money"
By Hope Comerford
You are always on the move, Gemini, so why not try making meals that value your time?
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:411526/one?qu=fix+it+and+forget+it+slow+cooker+freezer
Cancer: June 21 - July 22
"The Best Comfort Food on the Planet"
By Kerry Altiero
You’re one of the more sensitive signs, Cancer, and you crave comfort, so try this book about the best comfort food!
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:406591/one?qu=the+best+comfort+food+on+the+planet
Leo: July 23 - Aug. 22
"Effortless Entertaining Cookbook: 80 Recipes that will Impress Your Guests without Stress"
By Meredith Steele
You love parties & elaborate meals, so you should pick up a cookbook to help you host your next dinner party.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:355259/one?qu=effortless+entertaining+cookbook+80
Virgo: Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
"Taste of Home: Half Homemade"
You’re always on the go, Virgo. You need a cookbook that will help you cut your cooking time down.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:419260/one?qu=taste+of+home+half+homemade
Libra: Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
"Good Housekeeping: 1,200 Triple-Tested Recipes"
Libra, have you ever been able to decide on anything? You need a classic cookbook with plenty of variety to satiate your changing tastes.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:406787/one?qu=good+housekeeping+1%2C200+triple-tested
Scorpio: Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
"The New Orleans Kitchen: Classic Recipes and Modern Recipes for an Unrivaled Cuisine"
By Justin Devillier
You love strong, bold flavors, so why not try a Cajun recipe?
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:431386/one?qu=the+new+orleans+kitchen+classic+recipes+and+modern+techniques
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
"Love and Lemons Every Day: More than 100 Bright, Plant-Forward Recipes for Every Meal"
By Jeanine Donofrio
You’re all about fresh flavors & veggies. Try some new vegetarian-packed dishes!
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:424526/one?qu=love+and+lemons+every+day
Capricorn: Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
"One-Pan Wonders: Fuss-Free Meals for Your Sheet Pan, Dutch Oven, Roasting Pan, Casserole, and Slow Cooker"
You like efficiency, Capricorn, so you’ll love these recipes for meals that only use one pot or pan!
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:359380/one?qu=one+pan+wonders+fuss-free
Aquarius: Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
"Quick & Healthy Spiralized: Breakfasts, Snacks, Sides, Entrees, Desserts & More"
You love trying out new recipes & kitchen appliances, Aquarius. Try learning how to spiralize fruits & vegetable.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:428301/one?qu=quick+and+healthy+spiralized
Pisces: Feb. 19 - March 20
"Delish Insane Sweets: Bake Yourself a Little Crazy"
By Joanna Saltz
You’re one of the most charming signs, Pisces, so why not try making treats that are just as sweet as you?
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:430376/one?qu=delish+insane+sweets
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
