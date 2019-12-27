The Town of North East is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Residential Christmas Decorating Contest, which was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019. The Town of North East would like to thank all the residents who participated in this year’s tradition of holiday lights and decorations.

First Place:

2 August Loop

North East, Maryland 21901

Second Place:

12 Yellowwood Drive

Elkton, Maryland 21921

Third Place:

49 North Court

North East, Maryland 21901

Honorable Mention:

21 Mallory Way & 35 Mallory Way

North East, Maryland 21901

Best Wishes for a Safe and Happy 2020 New Year.

