The Town of North East is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Residential Christmas Decorating Contest, which was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019. The Town of North East would like to thank all the residents who participated in this year’s tradition of holiday lights and decorations.
First Place:
2 August Loop
North East, Maryland 21901
Second Place:
12 Yellowwood Drive
Elkton, Maryland 21921
Third Place:
49 North Court
North East, Maryland 21901
Honorable Mention:
21 Mallory Way & 35 Mallory Way
North East, Maryland 21901
Best Wishes for a Safe and Happy 2020 New Year.
