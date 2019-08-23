EARLEVILLE — Though often left out of the history books, slaves and indentured servants of the 18th century will have their voices heard with Mount Harmon’s recently reconstructed slave quarters replica.
The slave quarters structure will provide a fuller story of what life was like for the slaves who were forced to live and work at the former tobacco plantation during the colonial era.
“This is really to give a voice to all the people who lived and worked at Mount Harmon in that capacity, and to give people a better visual idea of the difference between how people lived in the big house and the folks that actually were doing the daily labor and lived in much simpler quarters,” said Page Howard, executive director of the Friends of Mount Harmon.
The slave quarters recreation is the latest development in Mount Harmon’s three-phase colonial outbuilding project: the historic site rebuilt a smokehouse 6 years ago and a tobacco barn 4 years ago, according to Howard.
Mount Harmon was able to secure grants from the Crystal Trust Foundation to help pay for the project, Howard said.
Howard said that while the history of the families who lived in Mount Harmon’s manor house are fairly well-known, the slaves and indentured servants who took care of the site were relatively unrepresented in the structures on campus. With the recreation of the slave quarters, she said Mount Harmon hopes to draw more attention to the range of people who lived there.
“Of course Mount Harmon, when it was a tobacco plantation, was a whole community of people,” she said. “Not only the gentry family who owned the beautiful manor house, but a whole community of people working — both enslaved and indentured — that had to toil and work dawn to dusk to make everything happen, to make the food and grow the crops.”
The replica slave quarters is a clapboard building, roughly 15 feet by 30 feet, and includes a simple bed, chair, bench and basics for cooking. At the time of their use, slave quarters would be found in various clusters around Mount Harmon’s campus and would typically have 4 to 5 slaves per building, according to Howard.
However, Howard said the groups who lived together in slave quarters on plantations were seldom families.
“There’s a lot of evidence that slaveholders would have separated out families because they didn’t want those ties to interfere with the labor of the plantation. So it was a pretty tough time,” she said.
For slaves and indentured servants taking care of the house and tending to meals, their slave quarters would typically be located closer to the house. Meanwhile, those who helped with shipping might have lived in quarters near the wharf, and those taking care of crops and animals would have lived near the barns, Howard said.
No part of original structures existed when Mount Harmon began reconstructing the buildings.
“Unfortunately, just like in the story of the three little pigs, the brick houses stand the test of time and a lot of the wooden houses from the colonial era did not,” Howard said.
According to Howard, the historians and researchers on Mount Harmon’s advisory board helped come up with what the quarters would look like and where it would be located. Although they did not know exactly where the original slave quarters were, they wanted people to be able to see them with ease. So, Mount Harmon built the replica structure on its primary campus to make it more accessible while people are touring the historic site.
Slaves primarily lived at Mount Harmon during the 18th century at the height of “the big tobacco gold rush,” Howard said.
“That’s the era when tobacco was thought of as a cure all,” she said. “That spurred the tobacco gold rush where a lot of the colonists were growing it and making their fortunes because everyone in Europe and the colonies were smoking it and it was used as currency to pay taxes and to barter and trade.”
During that time, a triangular trade route formed between the 13 American colonies — specifically the tobacco region of Maryland, Virginia, and the Carolinas — trading with England and the Carribean, according to Howard.
Throughout the 18th century, Mount Harmon had as many as 30 to 50 slaves at a time. Back then, slaves were listed in household inventories as property, along with buildings and furnishings, according to Howard.
Howard said it is important to study how slaves and other groups were treated so that people today will not fall into similarly grievous behavior.
“We study history so we can learn from it and not make the same mistakes,” she said.
Howard said Mount Harmon is currently doing extensive history into the African American and slave history of the plantation, and they will have a clearer picture of what that includes in the fall.
