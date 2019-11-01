Allie from the Elkton Central Library recommends “Truly Devious” by Maureen Johnson:
“Travel to Ellingham Academy, an exclusive boarding school in Vermont, where the kidnapping and assumed murder of the eccentric founder’s daughter has remained unsolved for years... Can you solve the crime before Stevie, the academy’s newest student and true crime aficionado, does?
This Young Adult mystery is great as an audiobook (I listened on Libby), and perfect for fans of Agatha Christie! If you end up loving it like me, the sequel, ‘The Vanishing Stair,’ is out now. Book 3 is out January 2020!”
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
