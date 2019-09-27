Nikki from the Elkton Central Library recommends “The Chestnut Man” by Søren Sveistrup:
Do you love Scandinavian thriller books like “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” by Stieg Larsson? Here’s a new nordic noir for you: “The Chestnut Man” is a serial killer who leaves a handmade doll made of matchsticks and two chestnuts at each crime scene. Who’s responsible for these gruesome murders? Grab your winter coat — this is one chilling read.
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
