Megan from the Rising Sun branch recommends “The Butterfly Girl” by Rene Denfeld:
“This follow-up to ‘The Child Finder’ can be read as a standalone novel, but I recommend reading both. Naomi Cottle is an investigator who searches for missing children and is always on the lookout for her own sister who has been missing for years. In this novel, she ends up in Portland, Ore., and she gets to know some of the street children there, in particular Celia. Learning Celia’s backstory and what brought her to a life on the streets is heartbreaking. Rene Denfeld is adept at portraying aspects of society that are often overlooked in contemporary fiction. It’s for that reason I think that fans of Bryn Greenwood’s ‘All the Ugly and Wonderful Things’ would like this series. If you like a thriller that tugs at the heartstrings, this book is for you.”
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
