Amelia from the Elkton Central Library recommends “The Books of Babel” series by Josiah Bancroft:
The third installment of The Books of Babel series, “The Hod King,” is just as strong a story as books one and two. In book one, “Senlin Ascends,” an unassuming village school teacher, Thomas Senlin, and his wife, Marya, are separated at the base of the Tower of Babel during their honeymoon. Determined to be reunited with his beloved wife, Senlin journeys upward through the many ringdoms of the tower. Survival isn’t a guarantee, and Senlin must adapt and grow if he hopes to find her. Be prepared for a steampunk adventure with flying pirates, crazed assassins, zealous rebels, and stout-hearted friends. Expect the fourth and final book in 2020.
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
