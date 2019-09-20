Tyler from the Elkton Central Library recommends “With the Fire on High” by Elizabeth Acevedo:
“This book is perfect for those who liked The House on Mango Street or Pride. Emoni is a high schooler in Philadelphia with a talent for making food that is almost magical in its deliciousness, but she has to balance her desire to be a chef with her need to support her daughter and abuela. The audiobook is narrated by the author and it really added to the magic of the book. Plus, it’s available on Hoopla — download it to your device today!”
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
