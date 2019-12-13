Cheryl from the Perryville Branch recommends “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni:
“My Sister’s Grave is the debut book for Robert Dugoni’s Tracy Crosswhite series. We meet Tracy, a Seattle homicide detective who has spent 20 years searching for clues surrounding the disappearance of her sister, Sarah. Although a man was convicted for Sarah’s murder, her body was never discovered and Tracy does not believe the condemned man is guilty. Throughout the book, Tracy unearths dark secrets that will rattle her to the core.
There are currently six books in the series, with a seventh book coming out next February. Fans of legal and mystery thrillers will devour this series!”
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
