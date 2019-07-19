This July, try “up-lit”! Up-lit are uplifting and often bittersweet stories with themes of compassion, kindness, optimism and community. A prime example of up-lit is "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman. Find your birthday month and discover a new favorite!
Aries: March 21 - April 19
"The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry"
By Rachel Joyce
Follow the journey of Harold Fry, who, recently retired and living in an unhappy relationship, decides to walk 600 miles to see an old friend in hospice.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=unlikely+pilgrimage+of+harold+fry&te=
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
"Sourdough"
By Robin Sloan
When Lois Clary, a software engineer, is tasked with taking care of the starter for her favorite sourdough bread, she ends getting involved in a weird, new world. It’s a fantastical story—involving carbs. Be sure to stop by the bakery on your way home.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=sourdough+robin+sloan&te=
Gemini: May 21 - June 20
"The Portable Veblen"
By Elizabeth Mckenzie
You’re one of the funniest signs. Try this humorous book about a couple struggling to keep their engagement afloat, featuring a character who communicates with squirrels (yes, you read that right).
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=the+portabl+veblen&te=
Cancer: June 21 - July 22
"When You Read This"
By Mary Adkins
Cancer, you are often called the most sensitive sign of the zodiac, so all “up-lit” could potentially appeal to you. Try this recent release about Smith Simonyi, who decides to take on his late coworker’s last wish—to have her blog musings made into a book.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=when+you+read+this+mary+adkins&te=
Leo: July 23 - Aug. 22
"The Red Address Book"
By Sofia Lundberg
When 96-year-old Doris goes through her address book, it sparks so many memories that she begins to write them down, in hopes that it will help her grandniece, her only relative.
Virgo: Aug. 23 - Sept. 22
"The Bookish Life of Nina Hill"
By Abbi Waxman
You’ll relate to shy Nina Hill, a bookworm who prefers to live in a comfortable, solitary bubble—until her father who she never knew existed dies, leaving behind a whole extended family that wants to meet Nina.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=the+bookish+life+of+nina+hill&te=
Libra: Sept. 23 - Oct. 22
"Evvie Drake Starts Over"
By Linda Holmes
You crave partnership more than any other sign, so try this story about widower Evvie Drake who befriends an ex-baseball player.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:415522/one?qu=evvie+drake+starts+over
Scorpio: Oct. 23 - Nov. 21
"The Trouble with Goats and Sheep"
By Joanna Cannon
You love a good secret, Scorpio, and this book is full of them. A neighbor has disappeared, and two young girls are convinced something nefarious is afoot—so they go door to door in search of clues, learning more secrets about their community than they thought possible.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:345728/one?qu=the+trouble+with+goats+and+sheep
Sagittarius: Nov. 22 - Dec. 21
"Less"
By Andrew Sean Greer
Sagittarius, you’re always up for a smart, fun adventure, so follow Arthur Less, a “failing” novelist who goes on an extended trip to get over his ex-boyfriend, who’s about to get married.
Capricorn: Dec. 22 - Jan. 19
"A Man Called Ove"
By Fredrik Backman
One of the original “up-lit” books is about Ove, a curmudgeon living in Sweden, whose life is turned upside down when a young family moves in next door.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=a+man+called+ove+fredrick+backman+novel&te=
Aquarius: Jan. 20 - Feb. 18
"How to Stop Time"
By Matt Haig
You’re an original thinker, Aquarius, so try an uplifting book with a science-fiction twist. Tom Hazard belongs to a secretive group of people who are immortal and have to abide by one rule—never fall in love.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=how+to+stop+time+matt+haig&te=
Pisces: Feb. 19 - March 20
"The Music Shop"
By Rachel Joyce
You deeply appreciate music, so you’ll enjoy the story of Frank and his small music shop. When a young woman enters his shop and asks for him to teach her about music, he finds himself compelled to learn more about her, and her past.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=the+music+shop+rachel+joyce&te=
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.