LOS ANGELES — LaShawn Daniels, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who penned songs for Beyoncé, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga has died. He was 41.
Daniels' wife April said in a statement that her husband died in a car accident Sept. 3 in South Carolina. He earned a Grammy in 2001 for his songwriting work on Destiny Child's "Say My Name."
Daniels co-wrote several Grammy-nominated songs including Tamar Braxton's "Love and War," Toni Braxton's "He Wasn't Man Enough" and "The Boy is Mine," a track featuring Brandy and Monica.
He also contributed on Beyoncé's "Telephone," Jennifer Lopez's "If You Had My Love" and Michael Jackson's "You Rock My World."
His wife, April Daniels, called her husband a "man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.