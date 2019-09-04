Celebrate Read a Book Day on Sept. 6, and International Literacy Day on Sept. 8 at your local CCPL branch!
READ: "The Changeling" by Victor LaValle is a 2019 winner of the World Fantasy Award. In this fractured fairy tale for grown-ups, follow Apollo Kagwa on his journey in and out of a supernatural realm to find his missing wife and discover the truth about what happened to their infant son.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:385314/one?qu=the+changeling+victor+lavelle
Learn about other great books through book lists, curated by staff! https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/great-reads/if-you-like/
WATCH: "The Princess Bride." In this sweetly satirical film with a whimsical twist, a grandfather comes to cheer his sick young grandson by reading a book to him. The colorful characters will find their way into your heart and stay there for a lifetime.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=the+princess+bride+videorecording&te=
LISTEN: "Magpie Murders" by Anthony Horowitz. When editor Susan is given a manuscript from the bestselling crime writer she’s worked with for years, she has no reason to think it’ll be any different. However, as she reads, she becomes convinced there’s another story hidden in the pages: one of real-life jealousy, greed, ruthless ambition, and murder.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?ln=en_US&q=magpie+murders&x=0&y=0
EXPLORE: Bookmate. Let us help you find your next favorite read! Simply complete an online questionnaire, and then a librarian send you personalized book recommendations based on your likes and dislikes.
CREATE: Did you know you can build a personal reading list in our catalog? Once you find a book that you want to add, click on “Select an Action” and “Add to My Lists.” For more help, visit your local branch or give us a call at 410-996-5600.
