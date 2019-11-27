Traveling for the holidays? Here are 5 things to listen to on your trip, with options for all ages!
LISTEN (with young children): Find a great music CD that they’ll love on Hoopla, like Peppa Pig’s “My First Album.”
Check out Hoopla now: www.hoopladigital.com
LISTEN (with middle-graders): "The Parker Inheritance" by Varian Johnson, read by Cherise Boothe. Candice Miller discovers a letter in her attic, describing an injustice that happened against a young woman years ago, as well as clues that, if deciphered, could lead to a fortune. Together with her neighbor, they work towards solving the puzzle.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:430964/one?qu=the+parker+inheritance+sound+recording
LISTEN (with teens): "The Sleeper and the Spindle" by Neil Gaiman, performed by a full cast. Fall into a new type of fairy tale, with elements of “Snow White” and “Sleeping Beauty.” A captivating and darkly funny story.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:329785/one?qu=the+sleeper+and+the+spindle+sound+recording
LISTEN (with the whole family): "Peter and the Starcatchers" by Dave Barry, read by Jim Dale. Great for fans of Harry Potter. Soon after Peter, an orphan, sets sail from England on the ship Never Land, he befriends and assists Molly, a young Starcatcher, whose mission is to guide a trunk of magical stardust from a greedy pirate and the native inhabitants of a remote island.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:263409/one?qu=peter+and+the+starcatchers+sound+recording
LISTEN (on your own): "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett, read by Tom Hanks. Two siblings are exiled from their wealthy family estate outside Philadelphia by their step-mother, and realize they can only rely on one another.
