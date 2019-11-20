Get ready for Thanksgiving with these Five Things!
READ: “The Ugly Pumpkin” by Dave Horowitz. In time for Thanksgiving, a wacky twist on The Ugly Duckling. The Ugly Pumpkin has waited all through October for someone to take him home, but no one wants him. He doesn't look like other pumpkins. So the lonely Ugly Pumpkin leaves the patch in search of a place where he'll fit in. By the time Thanksgiving arrives, he discovers the truth about who he is — but it's not what he expected!
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:147455/one?qu=the+ugly+pumpkin
WATCH: “Free Birds." In this hilarious buddy comedy for audiences of all ages, two turkeys from opposite sides of the tracks must put aside their differences and team up to travel back in time to change the course of history — and get turkey off the Thanksgiving menu for good.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:297619/one?qu=free+birds+jimmy+hayward+videorecording
LISTEN: On Hoopla: “100 Best Relaxing Piano." Check out Hoopla for great music that you can play during your holiday dinner!
EXPLORE: “Good Housekeeping: November 2019." Check out the latest Good Housekeeping magazine on Overdrive! Read on your device with your Libby app, and get 36 tips, tricks, sips & eats to enjoy this Thanksgiving.
CREATE: “Super Simple Thanksgiving Activities: Fun and Easy Holiday Projects for Kids” by Megan Borgert-Spaniol. Get step-by-step, illustrated instructions for holiday handicraft projects, including a thumbprint turkey greeting card, a gratitude wreath, and a colorful corn bouquet!
