September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Share these five things you can do with a CCPL card with friends and family!
READ: "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Michele Richardson. Troublesome Creek has its very own traveling librarian, Cussy Mary Carter, who dispenses books, hope and a human connection to the folks she encounters. But Cussy is different — she’s the last living female of the rare Blue People ancestry— and in the mountains suspicion runs deep.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=the+book+woman+of+troublesome+creek+richardson&te=
WATCH: "The Public." When a bitter Arctic blast makes its way to downtown Cincinnati, homeless patrons seek shelter in the library, staging a sit in. This act of civil disobedience leads to a stand-off with police and the scrutiny of the rush-to-judgement media.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:421853/one?qu=The+Public+emilio+estevez
LISTEN: Listen to celebrated Maryland chef John Shields speak about his cookbook, “The New Chesapeake Kitchen,” on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Perryville Branch Library. Learn how to choose local, seasonal ingredients for delicious, fresh, and simple recipes!
EXPLORE: Our Friends Foundation’s annual Crab Crawl Join us for our Crab Crawl through downtown North East! Sample delicious crab plates at five local restaurants while supporting the Friends Foundation. To purchase tickets, visit www.crabcrawl.org.
CREATE: "Altered Art: Techniques for Creating Altered Books, Boxes, Cards and More" by Terry Taylor. Have fun turning books into art! Learn a variety of basic techniques and methods and get ideas and inspiration to help you turn books, boxes, cards and more into unique art. Learn why this is one of the hottest trends in crafting today.
