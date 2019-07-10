Here are five things to do with your library card this summer.
READ: "Under A Pole Star" by Stef Penney. A fictional story of a whaler’s daughter in 1889 who aspired to become an explorer of the harsh arctic terrain.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?ln=en_US&q=under+a+pole+star&x=0&y=0
WATCH: "Arctic." In this cinematic drama a plane crash leaves a man stranded in a desert of ice where he is dependent on his own resources for survival while he awaits rescue.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=artic+videorecording&te=
LISTEN: "Ice ghosts: the epic hunt for the lost Franklin Expedition" by Paul Watson. In 1845 Sir John Franklin led a voyage of two ships in search of the Northwest Passage, but never returned home to England. Their fate remained a mystery until 2014 when Paul Watson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, discovered the wreckage. This is the harrowing tale of the fate of the original expedition.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=Ice+ghosts%3A+the+epic+hunt+for+the+lost+Franklin+Expedition&te=
EXPLORE: "Chautauqua 2019: Making Waves." Keith Henley, historic interpreter, will portray Matthew Henson, author, polar explorer and first African-American to reach the North Pole. Join us on Saturday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at the Elkton Central Library.
Register now: http://md.evanced.info/cecil/lib/eventsignup.asp?ID=14767&utm_source=Library+Link+Newsletter&utm_campaign=2bda6877c8-March-April+2018+Events_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_1a9122ec08-2bda6877c8-711067577
CREATE: Log your own journey as you explore the word around you. With art journaling daily doodling becomes a great way to relax and be mindful while documenting your personal history. The product is a unique keepsake of memories with a very personal touch. Lean more on Creativebug!
