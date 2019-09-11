Learning another language may also slow age-related cognitive decline, increase empathy, boost IQ, and expand employment opportunities. Here are five things that the library can provide for you to learn more about a new language today!
READ: "Yo no soy tu perfecta hija Mexicana/I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" by Erika L. Sánchez. Practice reading in Spanish through our new Spanish-language Young Adult collection. Start with Erika Sánchez’s book about family, belonging, and grief.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:421444/one?qu=Yo+no+soy+tu+perfecta+hija+mexicana
For more books in Spanish, look here: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/great-reads/if-you-like/details/1019/
LISTEN: “Rokku mi rokka” by Youssou N’Dour. Get a taste of tunes from across the ocean with this sampling of African music from Youssou N'Dou.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:191142/one?qu=rokku+mi+rokka
WATCH: The movie "Amelie." Amelie is a young French woman on an existential journey in this classic film. She finds romance in a Parisian café where she works as a waitress.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:116269/one?qu=amelie+videorecording+jeunet
EXPLORE: Mango. Expand your horizons! Whether you’re planning a trip abroad or just want to understand more of the world around you, Mango is a fun online program that will quickly have you speaking in the language of your choice. Create an account with your library card & learn for free. https://learn.mangolanguages.com/login?gymToken=MmY4NmNkZTBhZGI4YjRjZDA6dXVpZD0tMSxleHA9MTU3OTg4MTY3MyxpcD0wLHVybD0xLGE9MTY2MSxjbGllbnRfaXA9MTY3LjEwMi41Ni4xNDY=
CREATE: Delicious meals from another country! Deepen your understanding of another culture by cooking traditional dishes. Check out "China: The Cookbook" by Keilum Chan. Featuring more than 650 recipes for delicious and authentic Chinese dishes, this is the definitive cookbook bible for the world’s most popular and oldest cuisine.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:354246/one?qu=9780714872247
For more cookbooks, check out this list: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/great-reads/if-you-like/details/1018/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.