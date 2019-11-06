Join Cecil County Public Library as we celebrate Veterans Day by honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
READ: “Normandy ’44: D-Day and the epic 77-day battle for France, a new history” by James Holland. Explore the challenges faced, the ultimate ingenuity, determination, and operational brilliance that finally ensured victory in this defining battle.
ATTEND: “Vietnam Mailbag, Voices From the War: 1968-1972” on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Rising Sun Branch Library. Learn about the lives of American troops in the Vietnam War through letters and photos on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Rising Sun Branch Library.
LISTEN: “Alone at dawn: Medal of Honor recipient John Chapman and the untold story of the world’s deadliest special operations force” by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz. A story of valor and bravery in the face of insurmountable odds that ended with a deadly single handed battle in the Afghan mountains. Glimpse into the role of the elite Air Force Combat Controllers in battle and the heroic efforts of one soldier to save the lives of many.
EXPLORE: Buried Treasure of Perry Point. Explore the 1987 field investigation of the artifacts excavated at the Perry Point VA Medical Center, with members of the Archaeological Society of the Northern Chesapeake. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Perryville Branch Library.
CREATE: Place a star on our Wall of Honor at the Perryville Branch Library to recognize the service of a veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.