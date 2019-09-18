Start autumn off right with one of these suggestions from Cecil County Public Library.
READ: Read Country Living magazine’s Fall Guide issue on the Libby app.
WATCH: Watch and learn how to make some tasty autumn pumpkin recipes at “Kids Can Cook” on Saturday, October 19, at 11 a.m. at the Elkton Central Library. For ages 6-11.
LISTEN: Listen and join in the conversation of this year’s selection for One Maryland One Book, “What the Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City" by Mona Hanna-Attisha during one of the book discussions being held at various branches during September and October.
EXPLORE: Explore Revolutionary War history and culture through The Many Faces of George Washington exhibit and related programs throughout the county, starting on Oct. 3.
CREATE: Create some autumn party decorations and costumes with inspiration from Creativebug, a free library resource for crafters, DIY, and makers.
