Explore writing with these five things to do at the Cecil County Public Library!
READ: "Elements of Fiction" In this essential writing guide, Walter Mosley guides the reader through the fundamental building blocks of fiction writing.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:427941/one?qu=elements+of+fiction+walter+mosley
WATCH: "Tolkien.” Enjoy the 2019 biopic of "The Hobbit" and "Lord of The Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien, which details the formative years of the beloved writer as finds love, friendship, and artistic inspiration.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:425570/one?qu=tolkien+dome+karukoski
LISTEN: "Semicolon: The Past, Present, and Future of a Misunderstood Mark." Grammar nerds will rejoice, as Cecelia Watson entertainingly charts the rise and fall of this infamous punctuation mark.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=semicolon+the+past%2C+present%2C+and+future&te=
EXPLORE: On Nov. 4, learn tips and resources on how to self-publish through different venues during "You've Written a Book...Now What?" at 6:30 p.m. at the Chesapeake City Branch Library.
CREATE: Pen a novel this month, during the annual, Internet-based creative writing project NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month). Participants attempt to write a 50,000-word manuscript between Nov. 1-30. For tips on how to get started, check out this collection of books on writing & publishing: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/great-reads/if-you-like/details/1026/
