Enjoy the good weather and get outside! Here are five things you can do to explore nature with your library card.
READ: "The Overstory" by Richard Powers. This Pulitzer Prize-winning novel follows the lives of nine main characters, as well as the trees that bring them together. Powers demonstrates how interconnected people and the natural world are in this story about environmental activism.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=the+overstory+richard+powers&te=
WATCH: "National Geographic: Free Solo" for a glimpse into the mind of a professional mountaineer, as well as some beautiful vistas, in this documentary about free solo climber Alex Honnold's attempt to scale the 3,200 foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:413794/one?qu=national+geographic%3A+free+solo
LISTEN: "Fast Into the Night: A Woman, Her Dogs, and Their Journey North on the Iditarod Trail" by Debbie Clark Moderow. Be transported to the wilds of Alaska listening to this memoir about one woman's attempt to complete the legendary Iditarod dogsled race. This book is full of adventure, but also highlights the bond between the author and her dogs.
Download the audiobook through Hoopla today: www.hoopladigitial.com
EXPLORE: Your local community by attending "Exploring Cecil County's Parks" on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Elkton Central Library. Join Sandy Turner, Cecil County Tourism Coordinator, as she highlights the numerous parks found throughout our county from Conowingo to Chesapeake City.
CREATE: A place to escape in your own backyard with "Backyard Treehouses: Building Plans, Tips, and Advice" by Dan Wright. This book features photos, plans and tips to help you build a safe, fun structure for your family while minimizing the impact on your trees and your wallet.
