Here are five things to do to enjoy spooky season at the Cecil County Public Library!
READ: Read a thrilling & bone-chilling book. Try “Imaginary Friend” by Stephen Chbosky. The bestselling author of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” returns to the literary world with a horror book about a child who becomes possessed by his imaginary friend. Check out more spooky reads: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/great-reads/if-you-like/details/1024/
WATCH: Watch a living history portrayal of Edgar Allan Poe from the American Historical Theatre in Philadelphia! Learn about Poe's life and times and listen to a reading of one of his greatest short stories at the Perryville branch on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m.
LISTEN: Listen to the audiobook "American Ghost: A Family’s Haunted Past in the Desert Southwest" by Hannah Nordhaus. The author, an award-winning journalist, attempts to discover the truth about her great-great-grandmother, Julia, whose ghost supposedly haunts an elegant hotel in Santa Fe.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:320353/one?qu=american+ghost&qf=FORMAT%09Format%09SOUNDDISC%09Audio+disc&rt=false%7C%7C%7CTITLE%7C%7C%7CTitle
EXPLORE: Explore Halloween titles on Hoopla! Choose from 25 different Stephen King audiobooks, find kids’ titles in their “Hallo-Scream” category, or pick from their hundreds of thrilling e-books at Hoopladigital.com.
CREATE: Create a cute and creepy house using seasonal candies and your imagination at Spooky Houses on Oct. 23! At both Elkton and Rising Sun branches from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Ages 5-11.
Register now:
