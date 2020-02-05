Learn all about photography with these 5 things you can do with your library card! Click each image for more information.
READ: "How to photograph absolutely everything: successful pictures from your digital camera" by Tom Ang. Acclaimed photographer Tom Ang uses common language to explain the basics of taking and presenting great pictures in any setting.
https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?ln=en_US&q=%E2%80%9CHow+to+photograph+absolutely+everything%3A+successful+pictures+from+your+digital+camera%E2%80%9D&x=0&y=0
WATCH: "Earthflight: The complete series." Survey exquisite landscapes from a bird's eye view in this documentary filmed with the help of birds and aerial devices.
LISTEN: "The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars" By Dava Sobel. This audiobook chronicles the little-known true story of women's landmark contributions to astronomy. As photography transformed the practice, the women at the Harvard Observatory turned from computation to studying the stars captured nightly on glass photographic plates.
https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=photography&qf=FORMAT%09Format%09E_SOUNDREC%09eAudiobook
EXPLORE: Local photographer, Walter Dorsett, captures stunning and vivid images through the lens of his camera. Join him Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the North East Branch for a pictorial history of North East and the surrounding area.
CREATE: Step up your photo game with free online classes that cover a variety of levels and styles of photography through our Gale Courses.
Find more great things at www.cecil.ebranch.info or visit any of our 7 branches and the bookmobile.
