Speed into your library this week to learn about all types of transportation!
READ: "Master and Commander" by Patrick O’Brian. This tale of British Navy Captain Jack Aubrey and his ship’s surgeon, Stephen Maturin, is thought to be the most accurate portrayal of life at sea in the 1800s that has ever been put to pen. Equal parts beautiful, thrilling, and brutal, you will not be able to put it down—which is good, since this book is the first in a 20 book series.
WATCH: "Rush." Formula 1 Racing has always been glamorous, but maybe never more so than in 1976 when James Hunt and Niki Lauda were ferociously competing to be World Champion. Director Ron Howard brings their rivalry to life in this stunning movie full of fast cars, luxurious backdrops, nail biting tension and human drama.
LISTEN: "The Day the World Came to Town" by Jim DeFede. When US air space shut down on September 11, 2001, all planes were diverted out of the country. 38 jets were sent to Gander International Airport on Newfoundland Island. 10,000 citizens cared for almost 7,000 refugees for a week and found joy in finding a way to help.
EXPLORE: Online MVA Practice Tests. Need to practice for your upcoming driver’s test, or refresh your knowledge to renew your license? We have online practice tests that can help you prepare!
CREATE: Toy Trains: A History, Part II on Monday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Cecilton Branch. Have you ever dreamed of life on the railroad? Gary Duffy will return to present the second part of his discussion on model trains where you can find out how to bring the railroad home! This time he will focus on post-WWII models made during 1946-1969. Learn how to create a new display or add to your collection with makers like Lionel, American Flyer, Marx, and Hafner. Register today!
