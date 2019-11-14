As the holidays approach, explore baking with these Five Things!
EXPLORE: "The perfect pie: your ultimate guide to classic and modern pies, tarts, galettes, and more." What better time to try your hand at a homemade pie? As always, America’s Test Kitchen will guide you through every step and explain how they developed their recipes. For (almost) foolproof baking!
WATCH: "Murder, She Baked Collection: A Plum Pudding Murder, A Peach Cobbler Murder and A Deadly Mystery." Based on the beloved Joanna Fluke mystery series, baker and amateur detective Hannah Swenson is always in the thick of it when there’s a murder in her small Minnesota town. A fun, romantic mystery series that’s perfect for binge-watching.
READ: "Midnight at the Blackbird Café" by Heather Webber. When Anna Kate returns to the mountains of Alabama to bury her beloved Granny Zee she thinks it will be a quick to trip to settle the estate and close the family’s Blackbird Café. Instead, she finds herself drawn to the quirky Southern town. Enjoy an enchanting blend of romance, magical realism and Southern charm.
CREATE: Beautiful Cake Decorating Techniques! Learn how to make the perfect buttercream frosting, then create beautiful cakes and cupcakes by following along with video tutorials on Creativebug.
LISTEN: "To Have and to Kill" by Mary Jane Clark. Fans of Mary Jane Clark will love this cozy mystery series, a departure from her mystery thrillers. Actress turned wedding cake decorator, Piper Donovan, is working at the family bakery when friend and fellow actress, Glenna, asks her to create her wedding cake. When Glenna’s costar and former lover dies of cyanide poisoning, Piper must solve the murder and save the wedding.
