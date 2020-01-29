Adult Winter Reading is almost here! Here are 5 things you can do with your library card that will help you to get into the reading spirit. Check out each image’s description for more information.
For more information on Adult Winter Reading, visit: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/adults/winter-reading/?fbclid=IwAR1xBfzL__tHPptK-gHQpAV5fVnxy0HXYXm2oSFZbvc0yFFNBnssim1IrEU
READ: “Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts” in anticipation of our Library After Hours on Friday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. The author, Katie Racculia, will help us wrap up Winter Reading by giving a talk and doing a Q&A and book signing! https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?ln=en_US&q=tuesday+mooney+talks+to+ghosts&x=0&y=0
WATCH: Two Penguin Random House representatives will be previewing the most buzzworthy upcoming book titles at Elkton Central Library on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. Sign up here: http://md.evanced.info/cecil/lib/eventsignup.asp?ID=15395
LISTEN: To any of the many audiobooks held by hoopla! Audiobooks and podcasts count for Winter Reading too, so head here to start listening: https://www.hoopladigital.com/browse/audiobook/popular?page=1
EXPLORE: A staff reading list to kick off Winter Reading! Try this list of “up-lit” (meaning uplifting literature) books: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/great-reads/if-you-like/details/939/
CREATE: Your Beanstack account, if you prefer tracking your winter reading hours online to a paper log. https://cecil.beanstack.org/reader365
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.