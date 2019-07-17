Here are five things about Cecil County you can do with your library card!
READ: Read up on local history! If you’re just starting out, be sure to start with the classic written in 1881 by George Johnston: “History of Cecil County, Maryland.”
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:44763/one?qu=history+of+cecil+county%2C+maryland%2C+and+the+early+settlements
WATCH: Watch a recording of local historian MaryAnna Taylor discussing the first Lord of Bohemia Manor, Augustine Herman! Or check out other video recordings of our local history programming on our website: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/events-and-classes/capturing-cecil-county-history/
LISTEN: "Washington’s Immortals" by Patrick K. O'Donnell. Prepare for author Patrick K. O’Donnell’s visit to our library this fall! Listen to the story of Washington’s elite Maryland regiment — which included several soldiers from Cecil County — and their part in changing the course of the Revolution.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:338159/one?qu=washington%27s+immortals+audiobook
EXPLORE: Explore all the edible resources of the Chesapeake region in “The Chesapeake Table: Your Guide to Eating Local” by Renee Brooks Catacolos. The book celebrate the people working hard to put great local food on our plates.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:404454/one?qu=The+Chesapeake+table%3A+Your+Guide+to+Eating+Loca
CREATE: Take advantage of the sunshine and create a fun-filled daytime excursion! Learn about all the scenic trails in Maryland including Turkey Point in Elk Neck State Park in “50 Hikes in Maryland”. Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?ln=en_US&q=50+hikes+in+maryland+leonard+adkins&x=0&y=0
