Groove into something new with these 5 things to do at the library!
READ: "Me" by Elton John. In his first and only official autobiography, music icon Elton John reveals the truth about his extraordinary life, from his rollercoaster life to becoming a living legend.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?ln=en_US&q=me+elton+john&x=0&y=0
For more books about music & musicians, click here: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/great-reads/if-you-like/details/1028/
WATCH: "Yesterday." After a mysterious blackout, Jack discovers he is the only person on earth who remembers The Beatles. As he rockets to fame by passing off the Fab Four's songs as his own, Jack risks losing Ellie--the one person who has loved him and believed in him from the start. Before the door to his old life closes forever, Jack must decide if all he needs is love, after all.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:428641/one?qu=yesterday+videorecording+danny+boyle
LISTEN: "No. 6 Collaborations" by Ed Sheeran. Ed Sheeran brings together a diverse group of artists in one place. Almost each musical genre is included, from R&B, country, rock, pop, rap, and more. Grab this now, no matter your musical taste.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:423658/one?qu=no.+6+collaborations
EXPLORE: Explore holiday music with a handbell concert! Join us on December 10 at 7 PM at the Elkton Central Library, or at 6:30 PM at the Chesapeake City branch. Register online, or give us a call at 410-996-5600 x 481.
Dec. 10, 7 p.m. at Elkton Central Library
Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. at Chesapeake City Branch
CREATE: Your own instrument from found objects with this step-by-step guide!
"Making Poor Man’s Guitars: cigar box guitars, the frying pan banjo, and other DIY instruments" by Shane Speal.
