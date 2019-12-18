The holidays are upon us! Deck the halls with these five things to do at your library.
READ: “Dasher” by Matt Tavares. You know the story of Santa’s most famous reindeer, but do you know the story of his other eight reindeers? In the book “Dasher,” you’ll meet the young reindeer Dasher, who is part of a traveling circus. One evening, Dasher breaks through the gate of her pen and comes upon Santa who needs a bit of help with his sleigh, thus starting the partnership between Santa and his reindeers. This book will go perfectly with milk and cookies!
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:433978/one?qu=dasher+matt+tavares
WATCH: “Hanukkah Bear." Watch as this adorable book comes to life! This tale of a 97 year old woman who mistakes a bear as her Rabbi. She invites him in, feeds him latkes, and gives him a Hanukkah gift before he leaves. The truth comes to light when her friends pay a visit with the Rabbi later that night. Available through Hoopla and DVD.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:405846/one?qu=hanukkah+bear+videorecording
LISTEN: “Christmas at Rosie Hopkin’s Sweetshop” by Jenny Colgan. Fans of Debbie Macomber and Jojo Moyes will love this warm, funny, moving holiday tale about Rosie and her close-knit town’s resilience against a sudden tragedy. Listen on CD or on Hoopla!
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:430402/one?qu=rosie+hopkins%27+sweetshop+sound
EXPLORE: Book Lists & Staff Recommendations. Need a last-minute gift? Get ideas from staff on our website at www.cecil.ebranch.info.
CREATE: “Handcrafted Christmas: Ornaments, Decorations, and Cookie Recipes to Make at Home” by Susan Waggoner. Fans of retro or vintage, this all-around crafting and recipe book will give you projects that are perfect for the holiday cheeriness of days of old. From charming punched-tin votive holders to yummy cookie recipes, you will definitely find something that you will want to create!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.