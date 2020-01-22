Make some healthy choices with these five things to do with your library card!
READ: “Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything” by B.J. Fogg. Learn how to have a healthier, happier life by starting small. Whether you want to eat more balanced meals or start exercising, this book will teach you how to make lasting behavioral changes.
WATCH: “The Biggest Little Farm” — a beautifully filmed chronicle of a couple’s journey to create a farm in California. After seeing this documentary, you’ll be curious about where your food comes from and be inspired to make healthier choices.
LISTEN: as life coach Cindy Chatham shares tips and techniques to kick the sugar habit as well as develop healthy eating habits to start off the new year during her program “Kick The Sugar out of your Diet” on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Perryville Branch Library.
EXPLORE: The villages of Provence or the streets of Rome while on your treadmill or elliptical. The VITA Virtual Walk Series available on Hoopla makes exercising fun by transporting you to another country during your workout. 60 minute Virtual Bike Rides are also available.
CREATE: flavorful dishes while reducing your sugar and calorie intake by using the “All-Natural Diabetes Cookbook” downloaded from Hoopla. This book focuses on using fresh, whole foods and even provides a substitution chart for swapping out processed foods from favorite recipes.
