Get into the gift-giving spirit with these 5 things to do at the library!
READ: "50 Little Gifts: Easy Patchwork Projects to Give or Swap" by Susanne Woods. A collection of creative tutorials on how to make adorable gifts from fabric scraps and small pieces of fabric. Make ornaments, e-book covers, bibs, keychains, water bottle carriers, coin pouches and more for family and friends! Patterns for projects are also included!
Read:https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:427008/one?qu=50+Little+Gifts
WATCH: "Christmas Made to Order." ‘Tis the season for Hallmark! Try this fun movie about an architect who hires a "holiday coordinator" to bring holiday cheer into his life. Check our collection for more great Christmas movies!
Watch: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:429744/one?qu=hallmark+christmas+made+to+order
More Christmas Movies: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=christmas&qf=FORMAT%09Format%09VIDEODISC%09Video+disc
LISTEN: Holiday Music on Hoopla. Hoopla has lots of great options for holiday music. Check it out to find free last minute playlists for holiday parties or opening presents!
EXPLORE: "What Should I Read Next?" Learn about upcoming buzzworthy book releases, and share your favorite book from 2019 at the Rising Sun branch on December 16 at 1 PM. You may get ideas of what books to gift to the bookworms in your life!
CREATE: "25 Days of Gift Wrap" on Creativebug. Master of package presentation, Courtney Cerruti, leads you through 25 days of gift wrap ideas and techniques. Whether you’re getting ready for the holiday season or preparing for a special gift-giving occasion, the class will give you ideas you'll use year round.
