Get your finances in order with these five things that you can do with your library card.
READ: Keep up on the latest financial news. Read the current editions of Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Kiplinger’s magazines on the Libby by Overdrive app.
ATTEND: Thinking of starting a small business but need to learning about available funding? Attend "Fund Your Business with John Hassiepen" at the Elkton Central Library on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m.
LISTEN: Are you financially prepared if disaster strikes? Learn from Ken Arnold at the "Budgeting and Planning for Emergencies" program at Rising Sun Branch Library on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m.
EXPLORE: Check out Lynda for a wide variety of video learning experiences all about money and finance! From "Finance Foundations: Business Valuation" to "Teaching Your Kids About Finance."
CREATE: A budget with "Budgeting 101" by Michele Cagan! Learn to create & stick to a budget with this comprehensive, easy-to-understand guide to saving money!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.