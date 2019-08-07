Check out these five magical, fantastical, and out of this world things to do at your library this week.
READ: "The City in the Middle of the Night" by Charlie Jane Anders. On the dying planet of January, one side faces the sun, the other the dark cold emptiness of space. When Sophie takes the fall for her friend Bianca’s crime, she is exiled to the dark side where she meets the mysterious native creatures who are trying to survive the disastrous effects of the colonization of their planet.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:411401/one?qu=the+city+in+the+middle+of+the+night+charlie+anders
WATCH: If you love animated films like "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Spirited Away," check out "Mary and the Witch’s Flower" about a young girl who follows a cat into a forest and discovers a glowing flower and a magical broomstick that sends her on an adventure of a lifetime.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:390227/one?qu=mary+and+the+witch%27s+flower
LISTEN: "Good Omens" by Terry Brooks and Neal Gaiman. If you enjoyed the recent miniseries from Amazon starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, listen to the cult classic book it was based on. Available with no waiting on Hoopla!
Check out hoopla now: www.hoopladigital.com
EXPLORE: "Magic, Space & Swords!" the 8th annual mini sci-fi and fantasy convention for your inner-geek! Hear the latest comic book and movie news, meet industry professionals, talk anime, and win giveaways! Trivia with Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, and Hobbit prizes. Win books and geeky games. The event will be hosted at the North East Branch Library on Monday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m.
CREATE: One of the most magical of all magical creatures, unicorns don’t get much cuter that this crocheted one. Learn how to make one of your own on Creativebug. https://www.creativebug.com/classseries/single/crocheted-unicorn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.