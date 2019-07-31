Here are five things about animals to do this week with your library card!
READ: "How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals" by Sy Montgomery. Author, naturalist, and adventurer, Sy Montgomery reflects on the 13 animals throughout her life who have profoundly affected her in this poetic and beautiful memoir.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/detailnonmodal/ent:$002f$002fSD_ILS$002f0$002fSD_ILS:405269/one?qu=how+to+be+a+good+creature+a+memoir+in+thirteen+animals
WATCH: "Zootopia," a hilarious and heartwarming family favorite. Set in a mammal metropolis, a bunny is the first of her kind to join the police force and she must team up with a con-artist fox to solve a mystery.
Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=zootopia+video+recording&te=
LISTEN: "The One and Only Ivan" by Katherine Applegate. Listen to “The Only and Only Ivan,” a book told from the perspective of a captive gorilla, Ivan, who has lived in a shopping mall for most of his life. He rarely thinks about living life free in the jungle, until he meets a baby elephant named Ruby who makes Ivan see their home and his art through new eyes. This novel explores big questions with grace, heart, and humor. Written for Grades 3-7, but great for adults too! Checkout the cdbook or listen on Hoopla! Reserve now: https://ceco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default/search/results?qu=The+One+and+Only+Ivan&te=
EXPLORE: Learn how humans and animals perceive the world differently in this sensory safari, presented by the Maryland Zoo! For ages 3-5.
Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Chesapeake City
Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1:30 p.m. at North East
CREATE: Create adorable kinit wear for your pooch! “Woolly Woofers” by Debbie Bliss has 20 designs for dogs of all sizes, everything from a bumblebee costume to a French inspired beret and matching sweater.
