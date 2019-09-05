Tonto is ready to be your partner! This joyful, bouncy boy is even cuter in person than his picture and he really knows how to have fun. It doesn’t take much to keep this 3-year-old happy, just give him a tennis ball and he’ll play with you or entertain himself. Tonto is full of energy and ready to become a member of an active family; we recommend it be one with older children who can keep up with him. When playtime is over, this adorable guy is ready to snuggle. Tonto is eager to please, walks well on a harness and is doing his best on a leash but could use an experienced owner to finish teaching him how to be the perfect gentleman. This sweetie prefers a home with no other pets but this special fellow is the only pup you’ll need.
Dog of the week: Tonto
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
