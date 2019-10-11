Dog of the week: Tonto

Tonto is one joyful, bouncy boy who is even cuter in person. Tonto is a playful, energetic pupper who can’t wait to become a member of an active family; ideally one with older children who will be able to keep up with him. Tonto knows how to bring the fun and it doesn’t take much to keep him happy; he can even entertain himself. When playtime is over, this lovable 3-year-old is ready to snuggle. Tonto is eager to please, walks well on a harness and will do well with an experienced owner who can finish teaching him how to be the perfect gentleman. This sweetie prefers a home with no other pets but this truly special guy is the only pup you’ll need.
