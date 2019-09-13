Dog of the week: Tipp

Tipp is one tiptop pup! This friendly boy loves people, has lived with children, gets along with other dogs and shows no interest in cats. Tipp is a well-behaved social boy who will proudly show off his manners and walks fairly well on a leash. This smiley six-year-old terrier mix knows how to have fun, likes to snuggle and will be a great addition to any family. As great as Tipp is, and as much as we care for him, he really wants to be out of the shelter. We want this all-around great guy to be happy and that will only be in his forever home; be his hero and make it yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.