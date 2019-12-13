Dog of the Week: Thompson

Thompson, like all our residents, is ho-ho-hoping Santa brings him his forever home. This fine fellow was reluctantly brought to us due to his owner’s serious health condition. It’s obvious Thompson has been a well-loved family member; he is not only a pretty boy, he’s also a sweetheart and a gentleman. This smiling 6-year-old knows his manners, will proudly show off his training and loves to please his people. Thompson also gets along well with other dogs, although a meet and greet is always recommended with any doggy siblings. Tommy Boy can’t wait to belong to his next lucky family and is so ready to be ho-ho-home for the holidays, and all his days.
