Dog of the Week: Sasha

Sasha can’t wait to sashay her way into her new family’s heart! This smiling 6-year-old is always happy to see people and can’t wait to shake your hand. Sasha is a spunky gal who enjoys toys and playing; she will do best in a home with older children who will be able to keep up with her. After playtime is over, this adorable terrier mix miss is ready to chill out and cozy up for a snuggle session. Sasha walks nicely on a leash and is eager to please her people. This sociable girl seems to get along fine with other dogs, although we always recommend a meet and greet with any doggy siblings. Sasha is ready to welcome the New Year in her new forever home!
