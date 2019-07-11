Meet Sammy, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever mix! His wish is to find a forever family to call his very own this weekend! Sammy is our longest resident at our shelter by no fault of his own. This staff and volunteer favorite will sit for treats, and loves to give kisses. Sammy is also full of happy and exuberant energy and would love a family to keep up with his activity level. He would thrive best in a home with no small animals, and a possible female canine companion. Can you help us make Sammy’s wish come true this weekend?
Dog of the week: Sammy
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
