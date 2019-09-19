Dog of the week: Reba
Miss Reba would love to sing you her song. This cuddly 9-year-old Boxer mix is very sweet and a champion snuggler. Miss Reba may be a little shy at first but warms up quickly, a little more quickly with women. This girl knows her manners and walks nicely on a leash. Due to being a lady of a certain age, Reba would prefer a home without small children and a calmer environment. She would be an ideal fit for a family member who is also of a certain age. Reba can’t wait to enjoy many sunsets with her forever family.

