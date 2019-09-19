Dog of the week: Reba

Miss Reba would love to sing you her song. This cuddly 9-year-old Boxer mix is very sweet and a champion snuggler. Miss Reba may be a little shy at first but warms up quickly, a little more quickly with women. This girl knows her manners and walks nicely on a leash. Due to being a lady of a certain age, Reba would prefer a home without small children and a calmer environment. She would be an ideal fit for a family member who is also of a certain age. Reba can’t wait to enjoy many sunsets with her forever family.
Featured Events
rsvp required contributed free sponsored
–
Chesapeake Bay Golf Club
Free
Free Bridal Fashion Show & Outdoor Wedding Ceremony Experience Sunday, Sept 22 at Chesap… Read more
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.