Reba would love to sing you a song. This cuddly 9-year-old Boxer mix is very sweet and would love to snuggle up with you. Miss Reba can be a little shy at first but warms up quickly, a little more quickly with women than men, she really longs to trust people. This girl knows her manners and walks nicely on her leash. Due to being a lady of a certain age, Reba would prefer a home without small children. She would love a home with a calm environment. Reba can’t wait to enjoy many sunsets with her forever family.
Dog of the week: Reba
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
