Dog of the Week: Polar

Polar is ready to take the plunge into his forever home. This huge boy is a huge love. As big as Polar is (we’ve seen smaller ponies), this guy is a gentleman. This handsome muscular fella came to us as a stray and quickly bonded with our staff; he so wants to be loved and can’t wait for people of his own. Polar is a bit shy in the kennel but warms up quickly, just longing for attention. This bulldog mix has the cutest spotted ears, enchanting pale baby blue eyes, and a sweet disposition. Polar is ready to help you keep the winter chill away and warm your heart all year long.
