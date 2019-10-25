Dog of the Week: Marsha

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha! This smiley, happy girl is absolutely adorable and really knows how to have fun! Marsha loves to play, tennis balls are a particular favorite; this one-year-old also enjoys spending quality time with people and is ready to finish growing up with her family. This cute terrier mix would love an active home with older children who will be able to keep up with her energy level. Miss Marsha is eager to please and has been learning her manners; she will thrive with an owner willing to continue her education. Marsha wants to be the queen of her castle and is the only pet you’ll need!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.