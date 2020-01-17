Dog of the Week: Fezziwig

Fezziwig is aptly named, this jolly soul loves to spread good cheer and wholeheartedly embraces life! And this smiley boy is full of life; it’s a joy to watch him zoom when it’s his turn in the play yard. Fezzi is always happy to see people and loves toys and treats; he can’t wait to show you how smart he is by proudly sitting and offering you his paw. This handsome Cattle Dog mix will be a great family pet, he is an energetic pup, so we recommend it be a home with older children who will be able to keep up with him. Just as the fictional Mr. Fezziwig created warm and wonderful memories, our very real four-legged Fezziwig is ready to start creating lasting and loving memories with his forever family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.