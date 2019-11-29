Dog of the Week: Dozer

Dozer is a darling doozy! This cutie is a lovable goof, at 10-years-young this Bulldog mix doesn’t seem to know he’s a senior. This fellow enjoys a game of tug and has more than enough energy to have some fun. When playtime is over, he is also a champion couch cuddler. This guy likes all animals, especially two-legged ones, and co-existed peacefully with his sister, Muffy. This boy deserves to spend his fun-filled golden years with the family that will give him a permanent, loving home.
