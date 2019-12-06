Dog of the Week: Dozer

Dozer is a darling! This lovable goof enjoys a game of tug and doesn’t consider himself a senior. When playtime is over, he is a champion couch cuddler. Dozer likes all animals, especially two-legged ones, and lived peacefully with a feline sister until they were recently given up by their owner. Even though we are doing our best to take care of him, he just doesn’t want to be in the shelter which is understandable after living in a home for 10 years. Dozer deserves to spend his fun-filled golden years with the family that will give him a permanent, loving home. Dozer is part of our Sunset Program; CCAS will provide any needed medical care, all this sweetheart needs from you is a home and lots of love.
