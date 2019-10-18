Dog of the Week: Diesel

Darling Diesel is another of our Sunset Program pups. Just look at this smiling face; he is so hoping his forever family comes for him soon. This good-natured 12-years-young Bulldog mix is a friendly fellow who has lived with children before and enjoyed doggie playdates. Diesel is a refined gentleman who knows his manners and walks well on a leash, although he occasionally and endearingly demonstrates a bit of his bulldog determination. This sweet boy is ready to help you ward off the coming cold weather by cozying up next to you. As a Sunset Program partic-pet, any medical care he may need will be provided by CCAS; Diesel just needs and deserves a home with lots of love for his sunset years.
